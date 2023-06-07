Mark Porter Sells 2,669 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $387.62 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. JMP Securities increased their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.