Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.13 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.11). 199,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 35,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £91.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,966.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.