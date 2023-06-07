Marlin Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:AZURQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Marlin Midstream Partners, LP (OTCMKTS:AZURQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Marlin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 104,900 shares changing hands.
Marlin Midstream Partners Stock Up 7.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.
Marlin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Marlin Midstream Partners, LP develops, owns, operates and acquires midstream energy assets. The Company provides natural gas gathering, transportation, treating and processing services and One million cubic feet (NGL) transportation services, which it refer to as its midstream natural gas business, and crude oil transloading services, which it refer to as its crude oil logistics business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marlin Midstream Partners (AZURQ)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.