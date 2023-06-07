Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 75,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Marlowe Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

About Marlowe



Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

