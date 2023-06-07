Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

MRVL stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,059,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,059,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

