Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.88 and traded as low as C$3.88. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 7,600 shares traded.

Maxim Power Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market cap of C$263.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Maxim Power alerts:

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Maxim Power had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0654949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., a power producer company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates Milner power plant, a gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.