McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Shares Up 0.5%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. 47,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,428% from the average session volume of 3,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

About McCoy Global

(Get Rating)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.