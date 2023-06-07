McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

MUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

MUX stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $386.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. Analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 221.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in McEwen Mining by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

