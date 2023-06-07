MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Set at C$13.00 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$13.00 target price on MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of MDA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
MDA Stock Performance
Shares of MDA opened at C$8.61 on Tuesday. MDA has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$9.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.92.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.
