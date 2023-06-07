Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
