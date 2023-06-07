Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

