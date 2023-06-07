Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.45

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $25.32. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 63,461 shares traded.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Mesa Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

About Mesa Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

