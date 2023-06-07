Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.45

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $25.32. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 63,461 shares traded.
Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.
Mesa Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.