Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 3,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Meta Data Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

