MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Up 1.3%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 88,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 531,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter worth $296,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

