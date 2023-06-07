Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.52). Approximately 270,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 59,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.17) target price on shares of Microlise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £142.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,250.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

