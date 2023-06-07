Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOA) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) and Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 3.99 -$6.35 million N/A N/A Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition N/A N/A $5.94 million N/A N/A

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -141.17% -36.21% -29.89% Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition N/A -25.57% 2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition beats Greenpro Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

