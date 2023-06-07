Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Shares Down 0.3%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.41 and last traded at C$14.47. 75,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 124,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.81.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.