Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.50. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 60,591 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 458,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

