Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.50. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 60,591 shares.
Molecular Templates Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.