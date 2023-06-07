Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $287.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

