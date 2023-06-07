Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

