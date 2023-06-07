Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

TAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.87.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 2.1 %

TAP opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.