Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Moody’s stock opened at $330.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.40.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

