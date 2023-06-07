Morgan Stanley Downgrades AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 510 ($6.34) in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.03.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

