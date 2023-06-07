Morgan Stanley Upgrades Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BIOVF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

BIOVF stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.50.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

