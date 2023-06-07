Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 17,957 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

