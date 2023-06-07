Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Shares Up 0.1%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 1,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 5,333.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

