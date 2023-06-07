MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian Sells 12,500 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSA opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.