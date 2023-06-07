Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

MUSA stock opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 187.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

