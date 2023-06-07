N Brown Group’s (BWNG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

N Brown Group Stock Performance

N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £128.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.21. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.37.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

