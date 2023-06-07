Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Trading Down 2.3%

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.10. 170,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 332,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Nano Labs Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Nano Labs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

