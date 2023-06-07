Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.43

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and traded as low as $32.11. Naspers shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 104,607 shares trading hands.

Naspers Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Ltd. operates as an Internet and media group. It operates through the following segments: ECommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, Media, and Corporate. The ECommerce segment refers to internet platforms to provide various services and products. The Social and Internet Platforms segment holds listed investments in social and internet platforms through Tencent, and Mail.ru.

