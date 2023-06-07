National Bank Financial Weighs in on BRP Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a report issued on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.55. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $93,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.