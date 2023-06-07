National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $9,545,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 1,343.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

