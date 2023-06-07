Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Down 0.1%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 63,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 88,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $460.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUSI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

