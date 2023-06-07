NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in NetEase by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

