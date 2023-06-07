Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.91.

NVRO stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.05 million, a PE ratio of -2,348.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

