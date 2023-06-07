New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,401 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

