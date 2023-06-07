New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 33,339 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 11.2 %

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $44,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,616,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 40,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $63,197.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $44,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,616,994 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 845,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,895. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.91.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.