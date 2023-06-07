New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,027,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Novavax by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 606,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after buying an additional 144,999 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NVAX stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

