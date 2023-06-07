New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $127,000 Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRON stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.