New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADV opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $696.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.64.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $104,886.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,979 shares in the company, valued at $542,260.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,089 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,260.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 22,196 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $42,172.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 513,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,829.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 255,436 shares of company stock valued at $431,198 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

