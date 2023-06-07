New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Roblox by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

