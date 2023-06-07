New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $481.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 121,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $830,137.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 260,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,812. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

