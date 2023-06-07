New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29,192.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,445,917 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in SelectQuote by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,024,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 742,898 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLQT opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other SelectQuote news, President Robert Clay Grant acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,517,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond F. Weldon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Clay Grant acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

