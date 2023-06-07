New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

CareDx Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $454.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at CareDx

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $71,030. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

