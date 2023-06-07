New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:UIS opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

UIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.