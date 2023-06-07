New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Domo by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 857,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domo by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Domo by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Insider Activity

Domo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,963,368.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 50,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $677,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 532,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,239. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOMO opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

