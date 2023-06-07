Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.18.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

