NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NRR. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewRiver REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.06) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.80 ($1.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company has a market capitalization of £265.74 million, a P/E ratio of 955.56, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

About NewRiver REIT

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,777.78%.

(Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

