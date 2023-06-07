NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.06) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.80 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £265.74 million, a PE ratio of 955.56, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is 7,777.78%.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

